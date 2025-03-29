Fulham veteran Willian: Palace scoreline unfair on us

Fulham midfielder Willian admitted frustration after their FA Cup quarterfinal defeat to Crystal Palace.

Palace outclassed the Cottagers on the day, winning 3-0.

But Willian insisted afterwards: "We are sad because I think we deserve more.

"The first 25 minutes we controlled the game very well, we create chances to score the goal but in two counter attacks we concede two goals and it becomes more difficult to keep going.

"We try after that in the second half to score the goal to push but unfortunately today we did not do what we wanted because the plan was clear to go to the next stage but unfortunately not today."