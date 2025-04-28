Kovacic: Man City deserve to be in FA Cup final

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic says victory over Nottingham Forest was deserved in their FA Cup semifinal.

City won 2-0 thanks to goals from Rico Lewis and Josko Gvardiol on Sunday.

Kovacic later said: “I think it was a deserved win for us. From the first minute we started well scoring the goal with Rico, dominating and getting a few chances.

“We didn’t put the game to bed but in the end they’re a strong team, they came back and had a few chances. But I think it’s a deserved win and we are happy to be in another final.

“We just found ourselves again. The team is getting stronger. Everyone is 100% focused. A lot of players came back very strong so that’s important. When we’re all back we’re a strong team.

“Unfortunately the season has not been how we wanted but we’re still in a FA Cup final and in the top four, so it’s good. We want to finish in a strong way.”

