Kovacic: Man City deserve to be in FA Cup final

Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic says victory over Nottingham Forest was deserved in their FA Cup semifinal.

City won 2-0 thanks to goals from Rico Lewis and Josko Gvardiol on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Kovacic later said: “I think it was a deserved win for us. From the first minute we started well scoring the goal with Rico, dominating and getting a few chances.

“We didn’t put the game to bed but in the end they’re a strong team, they came back and had a few chances. But I think it’s a deserved win and we are happy to be in another final.

“We just found ourselves again. The team is getting stronger. Everyone is 100% focused. A lot of players came back very strong so that’s important. When we’re all back we’re a strong team.

“Unfortunately the season has not been how we wanted but we’re still in a FA Cup final and in the top four, so it’s good. We want to finish in a strong way.”