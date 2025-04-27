Guardiola admits Man City dodged second-half scare in FA Cup win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revealed his side avoided a second-half scare against Nottingham Forest to secure a spot in the FA Cup final.

Rico Lewis put the Citizens ahead in the second minute, assisted by Mateo Kovacic before Josko Gvardiol sealed the win with his second half effort.

Advertisement Advertisement

After the game, Pep expressed his delight that the team withstood the pressure and secured their place in the FA Cup final.

"They pushed a little bit more in the second, we knew it. We lost some balls - the fatigue was there. The experience we have fell down," Guardiola told BBC Sport.

"The ball, the way it bounces, for both sides is difficult to control it. It cannot be quicker. We managed and I am really pleased to again be in the FA Cup final."