Rico Lewis joins Steve MacKenzie in Man City’s legends

Rico Lewis’s goal for Manchester City against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday means that the teenager has etched his name in the club’s record books.

In netting against the Reds, he became the youngest player to score for the Citizens at Wembley at 20 years 157 days.

Steve MacKenzie holds the record following his feat in the final of the 1981 edition against Tottenham Hotspur.

Having been teed up by Mateo Kovacic, Lewis put Pep Guardiola’s men ahead in the second minute before Croatian star Josko Gvardiola doubled the advantage in the 51st minute.

Thanks to the result, Manchester City have qualified for the final of England’s oldest football competition and they will square up against Crystal Palace for the title.