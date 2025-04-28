Lewis delighted scoring in Man City FA Cup semi win

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Rico Lewis was delighted scoring in Manchester City's FA Cup semifinal win against Nottingham Forest.

Lewis opened the scoring for City, with Josko Gvardiol also netting for the 2-0 win at Wembley.

Speaking with City TV, Lewis said: “Yeah definitely. Everyone in there likes winning trophies. Nobody in there doesn’t want to win an FA Cup or whatever competition we’re in.

“I think no matter what the competition, we always want to win it. So yeah, it’s really important for us, especially this season.

“Obviously I’ve scored a few goals against Crystal Palace as well! So we’ll have to see when that comes.

“At the end of the day it’s another team and it’s a final and you never know what you’re going to get in a final.

“It’s a one-off game and we’ve just got to be concentrated on our game plan and everyone believe in each other.”

