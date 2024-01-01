Kenyon says culture was "brutal" under Ferguson at Man Utd

Manchester United’s former CEO Peter Kenyon admits he had a bumpy relationship with their legendary former manager.

Kenyon recently stated that Sir Alex Ferguson didn't speak to him for two years after he left Old Trafford for Chelsea.

He had joined United in 1997, became chief executive in 2000, but left when Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea a few years later.

Kenyon told Rio Ferdinand's YouTube channel 'Rio Presents': "In his first year (Mourinho), we won the league. First time in 50 years, so he did league back-to-back and FA Cup. Alex didn’t speak to me during that period anyway, but that’s a different story."

He added: "You understand it’s what it is, because it’s just ‘win’, it’s a winning culture, and you’ve no time to spend time on people that are not with you.

"I mean, it’s brutal, it is brutal, but if you look at the great things he (Ferguson) did, as I said, he was the best man manager I’ve ever come across.”