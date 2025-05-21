Keane on Liverpool's dire performances after claiming the title: Show a bit of class!

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has attacked Liverpool and their dire performances after winning the title in recent weeks.

The Reds were crowned champions after thrashing Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 last month and have since let their performance levels drop, much to the disappointment of fans. Manager Arne Slot and his side have played three league matches against Chelsea, Arsenal and Brighton since their title win, losing two and drawing one against the Gunners.

Players were spotted celebrating abroad and having a BBQ in recent weeks to celebrate winning the club’s 20th title but despite the celebrations, Keane spoke on the Stick to Football podcast about how the side must focus and show some class.

“Liverpool have switched off - they’re irritating me. It doesn’t matter (that they’ve won the league), but the fringe players and the B team are coming in - what kind of message is that?

“I’m thinking come on – show a bit of class. (Mohamed) Salah scores a goal and he’s taking pictures - the game’s still on. Liven up a little bit!”

Liverpool face FA Cup champions Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon at Selhurst Park in the final game of the season. Eagles boss Oliver Glasner admitted it may be hard to motivate his side after their cup victory and with Liverpool hoping to end the season on high before lifting the trophy they might finally turn up and put in a performance worthy of title winners.