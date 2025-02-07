Ipswich boss McKenna confirms Szmodics return and sends an important message to loyal fans

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to face Coventry City in the FA Cup.

McKenna first confirmed that winger Wes Burns had undergone surgery for his ACL injury.

"He had surgery to repair his ACL and thankfully it all went well. There wasn't too much damage to the other parts of the knee, so it was as positive as it could be."

Continuing the theme of team news he said that Christian Walton is expected to be out for some time after picking up an injury.

"Christian is looking at in and around eight weeks. Of course we'll monitor as we go along - sometimes it can be longer, sometimes quicker. We'll get him back as quickly as possible."

He then issued mixed injury updates on attacking duo Sammie Szmodics and Conor Chaplin.

"Sam Szmodics will be in the squad tomorrow - he's trained today with the group. Conor Chaplin is not training yet.

"It's good to have Sam back. He's been an important figure with his goals, but also he's a different type to the forwards we've had playing for the last couple of weeks. He's also an older player for what has been a really young unit."

McKenna was then questioned on new signing Alex Palmer and says he will travel with the squad this weekend.

“We've known about him for a while. A really, good experienced GK. We felt it was the right time and the right stage to bring another GK to the unit. Fitted in really well. Helps he knows some already. He'll travel this weekend.”

On the transfer window as a whole McKenna says the club worked tirelessly to bring in what they needed.

“Worked hard. Gets more difficult the higher the pyramid you go because smallest percentile of players who can come in and improve. Feel four come in strengthen us. Got pretty good depth and really motivated group fighting for the cause. That's a really powerful thing.”

He then moved on to Coventry and if he still has memories of big win at Coventry last April.

“Know them well. Invested well, lots of good players. Didn't start season so well, but can happen in Championship. Few wins and they're back in the play-off picture. It's going to be a tough game, but one to look forward to. Want to get through to the next round.

“My reminiscing jug is full! That was a fantastic night that will go down in the history of the club. We'll try and have another good day there.”

McKenna then sent a message to the fans who have endured a tough season so far in their return to the Premier League.

“Supporters have been great, been right there with us and need them for remainder of season. We know what the challenge is. We're a better team this year, but when competing at bottom end of toughest league in world.

“Everyone rightly felt the disappointment and hurt last weekend, but I know the connections we've built over the last few years and believe everyone will keep fighting right to the last game.”

He then commented on the FA Cup tie as a whole and thinks it could boost their form if they secure passage to the next round.

“There will be changes. That's what we've always done. It makes everyone feel involved and trusted to play. Can a run boost our league form? We'll see. We're not thinking beyond this one. Coventry last year may feel a run harmed their league form, while we, unfortunately, lost to Maidstone but went on to get promoted.”

Finally, he was quizzed on why the club did not sign a winger/striker this winter.

“Losing Wes Burns so late meant he was hard to replace. Not got a straight-line runner for that role now, we've got Hutchinson, Ben Johnson and Jaden Philogene who can all play in different ways.

“I said, ideally, we wanted three strikers, but there were very few available who fitted the profile. They would have had to have been better than George Hirst. Hopefully everyone stays fit now.”