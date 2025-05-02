Gullit reveals that Chelsea owner Boehly had no idea who he was in very awkward meeting

Gullit reveals that Todd Boehly had no idea who he was in awkward meeting

Former Chelsea player and head coach Ruud Gullit has revealed that his meeting his owner Todd Boehly did not go to plan.

The 62-year-old spent three seasons at Stamford Bridge as a player and a coach and became the first foreign boss to win the FA Cup when he led Blues in 1997. However, speaking on the on Stick to Football podcast, the 1987 Ballon d'Or winner revealed that Boehly had no idea who he was.

"I met the Chelsea owner, Todd Boehly, and introduced myself, 'Hi, I am Ruud Gullit'. Todd said, 'What do you do?' Well I played football, I also played for and coached Chelsea. Todd said, 'Oh yeah, when did you play for Chelsea? What did you do for Chelsea?' He didn't know.

"Can I blame him? No I don't think so," said Gullit. "But this is what it is a little bit because they don't know what the club is all about. (Manchester United's) DNA is gone, you have a certain DNA and that has gone a little bit.”

The Dutchman then opened up about how he feels that detached investors are becoming a worrying trend in the Premier League as clubs start to lose their identity and values.

"(Arsenal) had a good DNA with Arsene Wenger, it went a little bit but now you have a new one under Mikel Arteta.

"The good thing, what I like for instance about Liverpool is that Jurgen Klopp gave them a DNA and then they got another coach who did exactly the same. Slight differences but almost the same. That's what you need to do."

The American businessman led a consortium that purchased the west London outfit in 2022 and likely had little to no interest in the sport when the Chelsea legend was actively playing. However, a club owner not knowing an iconic player like Guilit could be a sign that Boehly needs to read up on his history of the club has been massively invested in.