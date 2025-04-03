Gullit: Chelsea's still an enigma, they are looking for their identity a little bit

Former Chelsea star and manager Ruud Gullit has opened up about his former side and admitted that he is still confused by what their identity is.

Gullit was sacked by former chairman Ken Bates in February 1998, despite winning the FA Cup the previous year, which was the club’s first major trophy for 26 long years. Writing in The Sun, he says nothing has changed and today he cannot recognize the club and the direction it looks to be heading in.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Chelsea to me, still, is a little bit of an enigma,' he began. 'I don't know really how good they are or how bad they are. They are looking for their identity a little bit. They are trying to creep up the table and maybe in the long term they will be contenders for the title. But I don't know yet where they are exactly.

“People tell me that one of the problems with Chelsea is that they change the manager all the time - so tell me something new!

“I don't get it. I don't get what they really, really want. Even if they are successful, they still sack you as a coach. So I don't know. That's why I say Chelsea's still an enigma. I try to find out what they stand for, what is their philosophy and what is the football they want us to watch?”

The Blues have fallen to sixth in the Premier League table, with nine games left in the season under manager Enzo Maresca. His side are currently battling for a Champions League place and face London rivals Tottenham on Thursday night. A win would help their bid for Europe in what has been a bumpy season so far under the Italian.