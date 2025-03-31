Man City dealt major Erling Haaland blow

Man City have issued an update on Erling Haaland's injury after he was forced off in theri 2-1 FA Cup win over Bournemouth on Sunday.

The 24-year-old was replaced by Omar Marmoush on the hour mark and was later seen wearing a protective boot following Man City’s win over Bournemouth.

Man City fans are concerned Haaland may be out for the rest of the season, and the club’s statement has done little to quash their concerns.

The statement says: "Manchester City FC can confirm that Erling Haaland has suffered an injury to his left ankle. The Norwegian striker sustained the injury during Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final victory away at AFC Bournemouth.

“Erling underwent initial tests in Manchester on Monday morning and will now seek specialist consultation to confirm the full extent of the injury.

“Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain a full prognosis. The expectation is that Erling will be fit in time to play a further part in the remainder of this season, including this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.

“Everyone at the Club wishes Erling a speedy recovery and mancity.com will bring you regular updates regarding his rehabilitation."

Haaland has been key for City throughout their rollercoaster season, scoring 29 goals and providing four assists in his 40 games across all competitions.