Glasner reveals Palace will use Arsenal comeback as fuel for the Fa Cup semi-final

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner spoke to the media ahead of their FA Cup semi-final clash this weekend against Aston Villa.

Palace head to Wembley with a four-game winless run on their record, although a 2-2 draw to title chasers Arsenal in midweek will boost their confidence. The Eagles have only reached the final of the FA Cup twice and Glasner will be hoping to make history and go all the way this season. He first spoke on teams news and stated there were no fresh injuries and that defender Ben Chilwell will return.

Chilwell returns for FA Cup showdown

"Ben Chilwell is back and fit (after his illness). So, we have everyone available.

“Everyone is in a good mood and looking forward to it.”

Ready to make history

Glasner then moved on to Villa and admitted that even though they are in great form, he has full confidence in his side to get the job done and book their place in the final for the third time in history.

"Of course, playing a semi-final is always great. We’ve done really well in the cup competition until now.

"It’s a huge game at Wembley, we’re looking forward to it and the goal is to win tomorrow and to go through to the final.

"They (Aston Villa) are in great shape – they have eight wins out of the last 10. They have their whole squad available. It’s a game, I don’t want to make it bigger than it is. We feel well prepared and we have confidence, especially with the performance (in Wednesday's 2-2 draw) at the Emirates and this is how we'll enter Wembley."