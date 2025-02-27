Glasner asks Tuchel to snub Palace's Wharton in England call up: Give him time, be patient

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has asked England boss Thomas Tuchel to avoid picking midfielder Adam Wharton as he recovers from injury.

England midfielder Adam Wharton has returned to action for the Eagles after almost four months out with a groin injury but Glasner has warned Tuchel about picking him for next month’s World Cup qualifiers. The 21-year-old played a key role in the 4-1 victory over Aston Villa this week and afterward Glasner stated that patience is key to his recovery.

"Everybody knows what Adam can do - but we have to be patient.

"Since the final of the Euros, he's struggled - he will get more minutes.

"He will get many games for the Three Lions in his career. I don't know if this will be the right moment in March after a long injury," he said.

"Give him time, he is a young boy with a great talent. But at the end of the day it will be Thomas Tuchel's decision."

Tuchel is preparing to name his maiden squad for the qualifiers against Albania and Latvia at Wembley and now after Glasner’s warning, he may opt for Tottenham midfielder James Maddison instead who confirmed they have already spoken on the phone.

“He has touched base,” Maddison said. “I think he was reaching out to a lot of players who would be in the selection, probably quite a big pool of players that the FA have identified.

“I'm hungry to be part of that. I feel like I'm in good form, my numbers are pretty good, there are not too many midfielders who can out-score and out-assist me.

“Especially now when I'm feeling good as well, feeling sharp. “I know I can affect most games. It's just about continuing to do that. Like I always say, if I play at that level for Tottenham, then the rest will take care of itself because I have a really strong self-belief.”