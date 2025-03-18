Wood reveals he will return to New Zealand after Forest to end his successful career

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood has hinted he wants to end his playing career back in New Zealand once he leaves the club.

The 33-year-old has fired in 18 goals and has bagged 3 assists this season under manager Nuno Espirito Santo who rewarded him with a new contract in January to keep him at the City Ground until 2027. However despite his commitment to the club, Wood has revealed his desire to return home to New Zealand after he is done with tearing up the Premier League.

He spoke to New Zealand publication Stuff about which top A-League team he would play for, Wellington Phoenix or Auckland FC?

"I'm sure I'll find out that question one day when I decide to come back home and play a season back here, potentially, or live for a year back here. I love both cities very much. Both great footballing teams - 100 percent I will sit on that fence.

"It's football, at the end of the day. Anything can change and anything can happen in a year's time or two years' time or three years' time if I have an opportunity to come back here and play. It all has to be right for family and myself and for the football club, whoever it is.”

"If there's an opportunity,” Wood added when quizzed on whether that meant he wanted to return. “I've spoken to the wife about this. We're definitely going to come back and live in New Zealand and be a part of New Zealand for a year, because I want to experience being back home. If that's to do with football at the same time, that would be fantastic.

“But first of all, I've got a lot more I want to achieve over in Europe so it might be in a couple of years or three years or whatever. But maybe one day I'll be back here.”

Wood has helped propel Forest into third place in the table and if they continue their excellent form it would guarantee Champions League football. As he aims to help his country qualify for the 2026 World Cup, he stated that he still has a lot of goals he wants to achieve before flying back to his homeland who would welcome him with open arms.

"There's a lot more I want to achieve in football. It's weird saying that at 33 years old, but there is a lot more I want to achieve. I want to achieve as much as possible,” Wood said ahead of a tough clash with Fiji on Friday.

"I believe age is just a number. I'm hoping I can prove that, and have proven that with this being my best season at 33. There's a lot more to come, most definitely, for me.