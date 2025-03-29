Espirito Santo turns attention to Man United after FA Cup victory

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo expressed his delight after his side's FA Cup quarter-final victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Reds secured a spot in the FA Cup semi-final with a penalty win after a 0-0 draw following 120 minutes of play.

Nevertheless, he is now turning his attention to the upcoming clash against Manchester United as the club aims to secure a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League.

“We are so happy, all of us. It was a dream seeing our fans like that. There is nothing better,” Espirito Santo told Forest website.

“If we look back on the game in total, first half we were in control and we had a good defensive shape. It’s very difficult to control Brighton but I think we were able to do it.

“In the second half after we made the changes, I felt the space was there and we had clear chances to win the game.

“Once you’re into extra time, anything can happen with the fatigue and in the end it was Brighton who had the chances.

“But overall, in terms of the performance I think the boys did really well, really well.

“We controlled the midfield and I think we were dominant against a team that is difficult to control and credit to the team for that.

“To win is a huge moment for all of us and especially Ryan Yates, he’s a one club man, club captain. But our attentions now turn to Tuesday.”