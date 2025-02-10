Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Ronaldo and Al Nassr reach agreement over new contract
Arsenal opens door to selling Saliba to Real Madrid

Crystal Palace boss Glasner left pleased with FA Cup win at Doncaster

Paul Vegas
Crystal Palace boss Glasner left pleased with FA Cup win at Doncaster
Crystal Palace boss Glasner left pleased with FA Cup win at DoncasterAction Plus
Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was left pleased after their 2-0 FA Cup win at Doncaster Rovers.

Palace won Monday night's fourth round tie thanks to goals from Daniel Munoz and Justin Devenny.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Glasner said afterwards: "Pleased with the win today. Difficult circumstances with the pitch and the players did well most of the time. We scored nice goals, we could have decided it a bit earlier perhaps but many positive aspects - Adam Wharton back and playing 60 minutes and also debut for Ben Chilwell.

"Many positive aspects but the most positive one was winning here and going through to the next round."

On Devenny's goal, he said: "You miss a chance, next one will come. He stayed positive and scored an amazing one.

"I am really pleased with the players and how they performed today."

On drawing Millwall in the fifth round, he added: "I am told it will be a big derby. The game happened a few years ago? But it is good playing at home and it will be a great game for our fans.

"They will be very aggressive but playing at home to a Championship side means we have to win.

"I want to go to Wembley."

Mentions
FA CupPremier LeagueDevenny JustinCrystal PalaceDoncasterMillwall
Related Articles
Glasner reveals that Chilwell and Wharton could return for Palace's FA Cup clash
Glasner wants 'instant impact' from Chilwell as Palace face FA Cup trip to Doncaster
Crystal Palace boss Glasner: Esse ready for debut against Brentford