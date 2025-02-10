Crystal Palace boss Glasner left pleased with FA Cup win at Doncaster

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was left pleased after their 2-0 FA Cup win at Doncaster Rovers.

Palace won Monday night's fourth round tie thanks to goals from Daniel Munoz and Justin Devenny.

Advertisement Advertisement

Glasner said afterwards: "Pleased with the win today. Difficult circumstances with the pitch and the players did well most of the time. We scored nice goals, we could have decided it a bit earlier perhaps but many positive aspects - Adam Wharton back and playing 60 minutes and also debut for Ben Chilwell.

"Many positive aspects but the most positive one was winning here and going through to the next round."

On Devenny's goal, he said: "You miss a chance, next one will come. He stayed positive and scored an amazing one.

"I am really pleased with the players and how they performed today."

On drawing Millwall in the fifth round, he added: "I am told it will be a big derby. The game happened a few years ago? But it is good playing at home and it will be a great game for our fans.

"They will be very aggressive but playing at home to a Championship side means we have to win.

"I want to go to Wembley."