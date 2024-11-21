Ex-Man Utd defender Jones: Amad a special talent

Manchester United hero Phil Jones is relieved that he can now watch Amad Diallo from afar.

Jones left United as a player due to knee injuries, which caused him to retire prematurely.

The former England star spoke about youngster Amad, who at 22 is now showing why United paid so much money for him in 2020.

“Amad is a terrific player,” he said after taking part in the Pro-Am Padel Tour in Manchester.

“I love watching him, but I hated playing against him in training because he’s so quick with the ball. I think the game that stood out for me with Amad was the one where we played Liverpool in the FA Cup and he scored the late winner.

“I was there with my little girl and I remember saying then that this guy would play a huge part next season, and I think I’m being proved right.”

