Dias warns Man City teammates: We cannot dwell on Cup final defeat

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias says they cannot dwell on their FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace.

City's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League remains in the balance with two games left of their Premier League campaign.

“We will feel however we have to feel today, but tomorrow wake up strong and ready to go again,” Dias told City's website.

“These last two games are two massive finals for us, and they mean everything to us.

“We know how good they are, they were clinical and had that chance in the beginning and they make it happen.

“Then there was a lot of control from us, a lot of chances and we didn’t turn them into goals.

“We only have ourselves to blame for that and we have and must do better.”