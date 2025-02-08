SPL trio remain keen on Man City keeper Ederson

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Saudi Pro League clubs intend to try again for Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

The Brazil international resisted a big money move to Saudi Arabia last summer.

However, SPL trio Al Hilal, Al Nassr and Al-Ittihad remain in the hunt for Ederson for the summer.

Ederson is on a contract with City that extends to 2026.

And Football Insider says City are prepared to listen to offers for Ederson given he's now inside the final 18 months of his contract.

