Man City decision to leave Reis out of Champions League squad explained

Manchester City signing Vitor Reis has missed registration for the Champions League.

Reis, who arrived from Palmeiras in January, was left out of City's squad for the knockout phase.

Advertisement Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports Reis' exclusion has nothing to do with the long-term plans for the 19 year-old.

City management feel Reis needs time to adapt to European football, while their other three winter signings have plenty of experience playing in Europe - Omar Marmoush, Khusanov and Nico Gonzalez.

Reis was a senior player with Palmeiras, making 22 appearances for the first team before his departure.