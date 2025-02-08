Tribal Football
Most Read
Thiago Messi scores ELEVEN goals in one Inter Miami match
Amorim insists Van Nistelrooy leaving Man Utd backroom staff was mark of respect
Real Madrid begin talks to sign Zubimendi despite Arsenal interest this winter
Leeds beat Man Utd in race to sign promising goalkeeper Cook

Man City decision to leave Reis out of Champions League squad explained

Paul Vegas
Man City decision to leave Reis out of Champions League squad explained
Man City decision to leave Reis out of Champions League squad explainedManchester City
Manchester City signing Vitor Reis has missed registration for the Champions League.

Reis, who arrived from Palmeiras in January, was left out of City's squad for the knockout phase.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports Reis' exclusion has nothing to do with the long-term plans for the 19 year-old.

City management feel Reis needs time to adapt to European football, while their other three winter signings have plenty of experience playing in Europe - Omar Marmoush, Khusanov  and Nico Gonzalez.

Reis was a senior player with Palmeiras, making 22 appearances for the first team before his departure.

Mentions
Champions LeaguePremier LeagueVitor ReisManchester CityPalmeiras
Related Articles
Man City add Khusanov, Marmoush and Nico to Champions League squad
Stones believes every Man City player must "answer difficult questions"
Fernandinho proud to see so many Brazilians now with Man City