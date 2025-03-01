Crystal Palace winger Esse ready to face ex-Millwall teammates

Crystal Palace winger Romain Esse insists he feels no pressure facing former club Millwall in today's FA Cup fifth round tie.

Esse left Millwall for the Eagles in January.

"I'm hoping we just get the job done," he told the club's website. "And hopefully get into the next round. It's always good to see your old mates and where you came from, but on the day I'll just be thinking about doing everything to help us progress to the next round.

"They shaped me into the player I am today, but now I'm at Palace and I just want to give my all for Palace. Both sets of fans are very passionate and I know it's going to be a game that every fan in the stadium is really up for.

"So I just cant wait to get on the pitch and show the Palace fans what I can do."