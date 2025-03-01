Crystal Palace boss Glasner: I expect great atmosphere facing Millwall

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is aware of the rivalry with FA Cup opponents Millwall.

Palace meet their London rivals in today's early kickoff.

Glasner said, "I'm expecting a great game in a great environment. Full, sold-out, Selhurst Park and lovely weather is predicted. I think that's why we all love football, in the FA Cup it's Saturday, high noon, so everything will be warm.

"We have to show it tomorrow, so I don't talk about winning the FA Cup when we were around the plus 16 now. We're facing a good Millwall side, yeah, with confidence and they will try to take their chance. So it makes no sense talking about winning a trophy when we were around the plus 16.

"It's just talking about the next game and that's Millwall. We're prepared, like we prepare every single opposition and, as I mentioned, they have a new manager since January and a clear structure in play.

"I like what I could see on the screen, but I talked to the players today in our meeting and he said we don't care which team we have to play, which team we are facing, because we want to win the game and especially we want to win it in our way.

"We want to play like Crystal Palace is playing and if we do this on a top level, we know that we can beat any team. This is what we showed, what we proved, but we also know if we don't do that on a top level, we can struggle against any team.

"So it's really just focusing on what we want to do, what we need to do, and having respect for the Millwall team, for the manager."