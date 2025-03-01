Tribal Football
Most Read
Orlando Pirates attacker Mofokeng interesting Barcelona
Man Utd boss Amorim: I've been embarrassed
Besiktas coach Solskjaer tells Man Utd chiefs: The culture is the club's people
Real Madrid urging Arsenal defender Saliba to be patient

Bournemouth boss Iraola frustrated after Cup win: Wolves didn't play to win

Paul Vegas
Bournemouth boss Iraola frustrated by Cup defeat: Wolves didn't play to win
Bournemouth boss Iraola frustrated by Cup defeat: Wolves didn't play to winAction Plus
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was relieved after their FA Cup fifth round win against Wolves.

The Cherries won on penalties after the scores had finished 1-1 after extra-time. Evanilson had Bournemouth ahead before Matheus Cunha struck for Wolves. Cunha missed the shootout after being sent-off at the end of extra-time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Afterwards, Iraola said: "It's a game only one team tried to win. I think we were in control of the game.

"But they found a way, Cunha, amazing goal. We should have scored two-three goals today.

"VAR, waiting seven minutes.

"It could have easily been three-nil. We don't punish them when we're playing better.

"We were controlling whole of the game. We deserved to go to the next round, but we had to do it in difficult way."

On VAR and semi-automated offsides, he said: "We were pushing a lot. We continued pushing and today we have semi-automatic offside.

"We have semi-automated offsides, it is going to taking a lot. It has cost us 30 games to put it (in). In the first game we need it, it goes against us.

"It doesn't work, they had to draw the lines, seven minutes there waiting.

"It is definitely not a good sign for everyone in involved.

"In most of these cases I remember in the Carabao Cup we were out because they scored with an arm and there was no VAR.

"I think everything has gone against us today and fortunately for us we go to the next round. We should have won this game a lot earlier.

"We missed big chances. Extra-time I don't think they even arrived to our box."

On the penalties, Iraola concluded: "We practice every day when there is a cup competition. It is not only luck, there is things involved. At the end it was a fair result today."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBournemouthWolves
Related Articles
FA Cup roundup: City come back to beat Plymouth, Bournemouth edge Wolves on penalties
Wolves midfielder Bellegarde happy in new role; ready for Bournemouth
Pereira on winning the FA Cup with Wolves: It's difficult of course but we can do it