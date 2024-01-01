Barber says Graham Potter would be an “outstanding candidate” for England job

Chief executive and deputy chairman of Brighton & Hove Albion Paul Barber has spoken up about how Graham Potter would be perfect for the England job.

Barber previously worked with the FA and England in a senior marketing and communications role. He says the national team should look at Potter as a serious candidate for the England role.

“Graham is an outstanding coach and he is someone I am sure the FA will consider. He did an incredible job with us.

“It didn’t quite work out at Chelsea but there were some very good performances amongst the games he was responsible for.

“He conducts himself superbly. He is English through and through.

“He cares about the national team. He played for the national team at under-21 level.

“I haven’t spoken to Graham about the England job but he would be an outstanding candidate and I’d be very surprised if he wasn’t considered.”

Barber spoke more on how the FA should cast a wide international net if they want the best candidate:

“The first thing the FA will now do, if they haven’t already, is make it clear that this is an open field.

“They will have their eyes open for English and foreign coaches because the England job demands the best coaching talent in the world to be considered.

“I’m sure, like everyone, they would prefer an English coach for the England team if that is possible: “But, ultimately, they want the best person for the job.

“I’m sure they will consider men and women and that’s right.

“I’ve seen some suggestions already that Sarina (Wiegman) is being considered, although I’m sure she will be very happy in the job she is in.

“But there are some great coaching talents around the world and they want the best person for the job.”