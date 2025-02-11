Aston Villa left sweating on Konsa scan

Aston Villa are anxiously awaiting updates on Ezri Konsa's hamstring injury after he limped off during their FA Cup win over Tottenham.

Konsa’s early exit added to Villa’s defensive woes, forcing midfielders Boubacar Kamara and Lamare Bogarde to cover at center-back.

With Axel Disasi set to return for Saturday’s clash against Ipswich, Villa hopes for positive news regarding Konsa’s recovery.

"We weren't thinking to be playing against Tottenham with Bogarde and Kamara," boss Unai Emery said.

"Both are more central midfielders than centre-backs.

"Hopefully we can recover quickly Pau Torres, Tyrone Mings, as well Axel Disasi, for next week if everything goes well.

"For Konsa, hopefully it is not a big injury."