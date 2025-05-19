Guardiola on Man City winning the Community Shield: The other teams didn't win anything!

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken to the media after the FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday was City's third straight trip to the FA Cup final and their second loss out of those attempts as Palace lifted the first trophy in their 120-year history thanks to a brilliant goal from Eberechi Eze. Guardiola first spoke on the final and how he wants to move on to Champions League qualification.

Man City must focus on UCL qualification

"We played a really good final. Not enough to win it and we have the last two games. We need four points to be in the Champions League. This is enough and everyone has to be aware of that."

"Newcastle won the Carabao Cup, Liverpool won the Premier League and Manchester City won the Community Shield. The other teams didn't win anything..."

Will Rodri return?

He also commented on Rodri’s return as he recovers from his ACL injury in recent weeks and revealed that he may return if given the all clear from the club doctor.

"We will see. Some players are better. Rodri is getting better day by day. We will see."

Who will take City's next penalty?

Guardiola also added that he had not talked to the Belgian midfielder about whether he would be staying but did say he would get the send of he “deserves”.

The Spaniard was also asked who will take a penalty should Manchester City be awarded one tomorrow after Omar Marmoush missed a crucial first half spot kick against Palace.

"I didn't talk with them. We train this afternoon. The taker is who scores the goal."

Guardiola confident about qualifying for UCL

Guardiola then commented on how important tomorrow's fixture against Bournemouth is whether he has thought about not qualifying for the Champions League.

"It is important. For the last 13 or 14 or 15 years, we want to be in the Champions League but if we are not there then we don't deserve it and will be in the Europa League. It is what it is.

"I am thinking we are going to qualify. My thoughts and the way I think - I think that. We need four points. That is the main target. I am absolutely (confident of qualifying)."

Bournemouth is all that matters

Finally, he was asked for his review of the FA Cup final and revealed that he is only focused on the clash against the Cherries.

"I haven't watched that game. I am focusing on Bournemouth. I don't have much time to watch - maybe tonight I will review and tomorrow show to the players but last night this morning it has been Bournemouth, Bournemouth and Bournemouth."