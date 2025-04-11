Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Yoro explains muted celebration for first Man Utd goal
Manchester United defender Leny Yoro explained his muted celebrations after scoring a first goal for the club in their 2-2 draw at Lyon.

Yoro insists it wasn't the time to celebrate during the first-leg of their Europa League quarterfinal.

“Of course, I didn’t enjoy it too much, not much celebration, because it is normal (when you are not winning the game),” he told TNT.

“We want to win and there is no time for celebration.

“I am really happy for the first goal. We don’t have the win, but it’s okay.”

He added, “I think if it is 2-1 you have more confidence and if you concede like this it is more difficult, but we need to keep our heads up.

“We didn’t lose. We can win at Old Trafford, of course.”

