Ruben Amorim backs Andre Onana after Man United howlers

Man United manager Ruben Amorim has seemingly given in backing to under-fire goalkeeper Andre Onana after his two mistakes in the 2-2 Europa League draw with Lyon.

The 29-year-old misjudged Thiago Almada’s looping free-kick in the 26th minute, all but gifting Lyon the lead.

Leny Yoro restored parity just before the break, Joshua Zirkzee then gave Man United the lead in the 88th minute with a fine header.

United thought they had won before Onana parried the ball directly into the path of wonderkid Rayan Cherki, allowing him to bag a late equaliser.

Despite Onana’s ongoing issues between the stick, Amorim has appeared to give the Cameroon star his backing.

Speaking to the press after the game, Amorim said: “When one player makes a mistake, all the team makes a mistake so we continue like this.

“Still trusting André? We will keep working hard and improving”.