Tribal Football
Most Read
Baroni happy as Lazio defeat Atalanta ahead of crunch Euro test
Man United provide Amad Diallo injury update as Kobbie Mainoo returns
Carlo Ancelotti set for Real Madrid sack after crushing Arsenal defeat
Liverpool prepared to sacrifice Luis Diaz in bid to keep Mohamed Salah

WATCH: Lyon backed by L1 for victory over Man Utd

Carlos Volcano
WATCH: Lyon backed by L1 for victory over Man Utd
WATCH: Lyon backed by L1 for victory over Man UtdLaLiga
The whole of Ligue 1 are behind Olympique Lyon tonight against Manchester United.

Lyon host United in the first-leg of their Europa League quarterfinal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And L1 have organised a video to preview the clash, with a tribute to Nabil Fekir. It was in 2018, after Lyon had shocked Manchester City, that Fekir famously answered a question about how OL had won with: "I recup ze ball."

In the video, Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette takes charge of an English class detailing how they intend to beat United.

Watch below:

 

Mentions
Ligue 1Europa LeagueFekir NabilLacazette AlexandreLyonManchester UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
Lyon pair Fonseca, Matic full of praise for Man Utd manager Amorim
Lyon coach Fonseca: We must face Man Utd with feet on ground
Lyon midfielder Maitland-Niles: Genius Cherki best natural talent I've played with