WATCH: Lyon backed by L1 for victory over Man Utd

The whole of Ligue 1 are behind Olympique Lyon tonight against Manchester United.

Lyon host United in the first-leg of their Europa League quarterfinal.

Advertisement Advertisement

And L1 have organised a video to preview the clash, with a tribute to Nabil Fekir. It was in 2018, after Lyon had shocked Manchester City, that Fekir famously answered a question about how OL had won with: "I recup ze ball."

In the video, Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette takes charge of an English class detailing how they intend to beat United.

Watch below: