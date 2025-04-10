Lyon pair Fonseca, Matic full of praise for Man Utd manager Amorim

Lyon pair Paulo Fonseca and Nemanja Matic heaped praise on Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim ahead of tonight's Europa League quarterfinal first-leg.

Matic played with Amorim when they were together at Benfica.

He said, “When we played together, I didn't know he would become a coach. He was very talented and intelligent on the pitch. He was always the most optimistic player in the locker room. When he started coaching at Braga, I watched a few of his team's games. We all saw that he had potential, that he had everything it takes to become a good coach.

"He's made great progress in a short time. I'm very happy for him. When I arrived at Benfica, he helped me a lot. It's always great to see a former teammate succeed in that role. It's hard to say what will happen for him. He has the right profile: a young coach with a lot of energy. He needs support. In the Premier League, if you're not at 100%, other teams punish you. It's a very demanding championship. But step by step, he can do great things.”

Lyon coach Fonseca also has great admiration for his Portuguese compatriot.

He said, "We have two matches to play, and I know Ruben's style very well. He's a difficult coach to upset. We'll have to be balanced across the two matches. Defending well will be essential if we want to create chances. We've worked both defensively and offensively. Against a team coached by Ruben, we need maximum concentration."