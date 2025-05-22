Vicario on if Postecoglou should stay at Tottenham: Yeah of course, He’s my gaffer!

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has spoken on manager Ange Postecoglou and whether he should stay after their Europa League final win over Manchester United.

Brennan Johnson's goal saw Tottenham beat United 1-0 in the Europa League final, claiming their first major trophy since 2008. Postecoglou says he wants to build on the Europa League win, suggesting that he will stay with the side despite many reports suggesting that he may be sacked by the board regardless of the result.

Speaking in his press conference, he said there were no talks scheduled with the club over his future and that chairman Daniel Levy may show faith in him now a trophy has finally been lifted.

"I understand why it would be difficult for a club like this to buy into one person's vision," he said in his press conference after the game.

"I remember even when I signed, the club and even Daniel said, 'we went after winners, it didn't work and now we've got Ange.' But mate, I'm a winner.

"I have been a serial winner my whole career. It's what I have done more than anything else. Obviously, the way things have gone in the league, people are right to be concerned about, but I don't think that's a true reflection of where we are at.”

Vicario, who made crucial saves late on from Alejandro Garnacho and Luke Shaw, revealed that he thinks Postecoglou should stay despite their dire form domestically, which sees them sitting 17th in the Premier League.

"Yeah of course. He’s my gaffer. He’s the person who decided to bring me to this football club," he said. "I just have to be very thankful to him for how much he believed since day one, since he wanted me to sign for this football club.

"I’m very happy for him, for what we achieved altogether tonight. It’s a brilliant night, he deserves this a lot. He drove us brilliantly this season. It’s a big credit to him.”

Spurs ended their 17-year wait for a trophy and Postecoglou and his squad will now go down in the history books. Vicario stated that Postecoglou was inspirational from the beginning and instilled the confidence that helped lead them to the final.

"He said to us many times since the beginning (that the Europa League would be the trophy we would focus on). Also last season he said this group is going to change something, it’s going to change the history of this football club and we did it, so credit to him. He was the first to start to believe in something special and we did it tonight, it’s unbelievable."