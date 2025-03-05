Tribal Football
Most Read
Julian Alvarez surpasses Messi’s Champions League feat against Real Madrid
Antony agent tells Man Utd boss Amorim: You're wrong to say that!
Man Utd forced to choose between Quenda or Gyokeres due to financial restrictions
Barcelona and Real Madrid to chase Man Utd's "kid Messi" who has already impressed Ronaldo

Two Man Utd stars miss training ahead of Real Sociedad clash including ex-captain

Zack Oaten
Two Man Utd stars miss training ahead of Real Sociedad clash including ex-captain
Two Man Utd stars miss training ahead of Real Sociedad clash including ex-captainAction Plus
Both Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte have missed Manchester United's lastest training session ahead of their clash with Real Sociedad in the Europa League this week.

Man United's open training session on Wednesday morning did not feature either player and the pair are unlikely to feature in Thursday's Europa League last-16 first leg which is the club’s last chance at silverware this season after being knocked out of both domestic cups. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Journalist Simon Stone claims that: “The pair picked up what are being described as minor injuries by club officials during Sunday’s FA Cup defeat by Fulham

 “However, neither player was present for the open section of training at Carrington this morning are not expected to be involved in Spain.” 

However, despite this manager Ruben Amorim did receive some good news as midfielder Toby Collyer was back involved after a recent absence. The 21-year-old has missed four games with a muscle injury and could be the first name on the teamsheet to replace Ugarte

The injuries for Maguire and Ugarte adds to a long list out players who are out which includes Lisandro Martinez, Amad Diallo, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans as the headache continues for Amorim this season. 

Mentions
Europa LeagueUgarte ManuelMaguire HarryCollyer TobyManchester UnitedReal SociedadFulhamPremier League
Related Articles
Lineker and Shearer call for extra time to be scrapped after Man Utd's clash with Fulham
Man Utd admit Obi unavailable for Europa League
Fulham condemn racist and homophobic abuse aimed at Bassey after Man Utd victory