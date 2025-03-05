Two Man Utd stars miss training ahead of Real Sociedad clash including ex-captain

Both Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte have missed Manchester United's lastest training session ahead of their clash with Real Sociedad in the Europa League this week.

Man United's open training session on Wednesday morning did not feature either player and the pair are unlikely to feature in Thursday's Europa League last-16 first leg which is the club’s last chance at silverware this season after being knocked out of both domestic cups.

Journalist Simon Stone claims that: “The pair picked up what are being described as minor injuries by club officials during Sunday’s FA Cup defeat by Fulham.

“However, neither player was present for the open section of training at Carrington this morning are not expected to be involved in Spain.”

However, despite this manager Ruben Amorim did receive some good news as midfielder Toby Collyer was back involved after a recent absence. The 21-year-old has missed four games with a muscle injury and could be the first name on the teamsheet to replace Ugarte.

The injuries for Maguire and Ugarte adds to a long list out players who are out which includes Lisandro Martinez, Amad Diallo, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton and Jonny Evans as the headache continues for Amorim this season.