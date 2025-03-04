Man Utd admit Obi unavailable for Europa League

Manchester United failed to register Chido Obi for the Europa League over the second-half of the season.

While January signings Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven were added to United's UEFA squad, Obi was not considered. He did not even qualify for the B List, which is usually reserved for academy players.

However, those places are reserved for players who have been in the club's academy for at least two years.

Obi, 17, has now made three senior appearances in recent weeks.

A United statement read: "Chido Obi is ineligible for the competition, as he cannot be added to the B list due to only signing for the Academy last year."