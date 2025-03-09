Tavernier laments Bournemouth’s draw with Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth star Marcus Tavernier lamented his side’s inability to hold to their lead in their 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

The Cherries took a two-goal lead against the Londoners, nonetheless, goals from captain Son Heung-min and Pappe Sarr ensured the game endured all squared.“We started the game really well,” Tavernier told club media after the game.

“We could have put some more chances away to start but going 2-0 up, you have to see it out.

“We came here with the intention of getting three points and we did play a good game but overall we’re very frustrated.

“Everyone is disappointed with the dressing room, we couldn’t see it out in the second-half and we need to reflect and build on it.

“We know we’re having a good season but we need to right the wrongs from today.”

Unbeaten in their last two matches in all competitions, Bournemouth would be aiming for all points against Brentford in their next fixture.