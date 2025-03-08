Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli president ADL open to Osimhen swap with Man Utd
Klopp apologises to Borussia Dortmund fans for rejecting deal for Liverpool hero
Guardiola confirms Ake will be out for "10-11 weeks" and says his injury is "serious"
Greenwood's switch to Jamaica "well underway" as he hopes for Man Utd reunion

Vicario denies seeking row with upset Tottenham fans

Paul Vegas
Vicario denies seeking row with upset Tottenham fans
Vicario denies seeking row with upset Tottenham fansTribalfootball
Guglielmo Vicario insists he wasn't seeking a row with Tottenham fans after their defeat at AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

Spurs were beaten 1-0 in the first-leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie, with Vicario gesticulating aggressively to the away support after the final whistle.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On Friday, the Italy goalkeeper took to social media to explain his actions, insisting any negative interpretation was a misunderstanding.

Vicario said, "'As a team, we take full responsibility for our terrible performance on the pitch last night. We will work even harder to understand, as a mature group, what went wrong.

"Still, we have a great opportunity, starting from Sunday, to redeem ourselves and prepare in the best way possible for the second battle next Thursday.

"Regarding what happened at the final whistle in front of the away section, I want to clarify my intention to keep everyone as united as possible, even in the disappointment we have caused our people.

"If I have offended anyone, I apologise to those who felt affected.

"Post-match emotions can be misunderstood, but I assure you that my commitment to this team and you, our fans, grows stronger day after day."

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueVicario GuglielmoTottenhamAZ Alkmaar
Related Articles
Son on Tottenham's loss to AZ Alkmaar: Next week is the biggest game of the season
Postecoglou on the loss to AZ Alkmaar: The best way is to put it right at the weekend
Postecoglou admits "not a great night" as AZ stun Spurs