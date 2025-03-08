Vicario denies seeking row with upset Tottenham fans

Guglielmo Vicario insists he wasn't seeking a row with Tottenham fans after their defeat at AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

Spurs were beaten 1-0 in the first-leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie, with Vicario gesticulating aggressively to the away support after the final whistle.

On Friday, the Italy goalkeeper took to social media to explain his actions, insisting any negative interpretation was a misunderstanding.

Vicario said, "'As a team, we take full responsibility for our terrible performance on the pitch last night. We will work even harder to understand, as a mature group, what went wrong.

"Still, we have a great opportunity, starting from Sunday, to redeem ourselves and prepare in the best way possible for the second battle next Thursday.

"Regarding what happened at the final whistle in front of the away section, I want to clarify my intention to keep everyone as united as possible, even in the disappointment we have caused our people.

"If I have offended anyone, I apologise to those who felt affected.

"Post-match emotions can be misunderstood, but I assure you that my commitment to this team and you, our fans, grows stronger day after day."