Tottenham captain Son: I'm not thinking if this is my last chance to win a trophy here

Tottenham captain Son Heung-Min has spoken in the club's final press conference ahead of the Europa League final against Manchester United.

Son said the biggest ­reason he has stayed at Tottenham for so long is to succeed where others have failed and win a trophy with the club. He has been on the losing team in each of the finals he has contested with them – against Liverpool in the 2019 Champions League and Manchester City in the 2021 League Cup but now has the chance this week to finally lift silverware.

What it would mean to lift the trophy

The Spurs captain first spoke on what it'd mean to lift the trophy after so many years of heartbreak.

"A final is a final and we just need to stay focused, remain focused on ourselves and do the best we can.

"It would be very special and would be a historic moment but I (have been) here 10 years and I just want to win the trophy, which nobody has done in the 10 years I have been here.

"Tomorrow is going to be a massive day for the club and the boys and for me as well."

Dedication from Korean fans

The South Korean international also opened up on the Korean fans who will be tuning in early in the morning to watch him in the hopes of a trophy lift.

"I really appreciate that they are supporting me and us in the early morning or late night. They're always here and I want to give them something back. I want to give them my smile and the trophy and a historic moment."

A trophy could change Spurs drastically

Son also spoke on changing the mentality at Spurs and whether it is his last chance at winning a trophy

"We always say the first step is the hardest and if we can win that trophy we can change the mentality and compete for more trophies.

"The future we never know. Next year we might play in the Champions League. The chance that I have now is real. It's a fact. It's a final, a Europa League final. I'm not thinking whether this is my last chance to win a trophy here or just another chance."

Spurs must ignore their league form

He also spoke on ignoring the league form going into this game and continuing their European form which has been far different this season.

"Where we are is unnacceptable but right now it's not the right time to think about. To reach the final you have to beat some good teams and play away with discipline and have belief in yourself. We can change the whole bad season in the league with a trophy. Tottenham have been missing that and we can change that."

Son is fit and ready to go

Finally, he spoke on his fitness and said he is ready to start what the biggest game of the season and what could be the biggest game in the club's history.

"I’m ready. Obviously back from injury it was my first game against Crystal Palace and afterwards I played against Aston Villa. I didn't expect to play that long, but I was managing to play.

"Physically I am ready - ready to go. Also the boys are ready to go for the biggest game of the season."