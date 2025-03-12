Tottenham boss Postecoglou: You're going to ask me that?!

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was stunned by one question at today's Europa League media conference.

Trailing 1-0 on aggregate against AZ, Spurs host the round 16 second-leg tomorrow night.

And Postecoglou was asked if he could be sacked if they suffer a defeat: "There aren't many professions where you have to come in and answer questions like that, is there?

"I'll be polite and say look we are focused on winning the game tomorrow night. We need to put in a better performance than last Thursday. That wasn't near the standard we want to play. We did some good things on the weekend, some not so good things. If we can play with the intensity and tempo we played on the weekend, we will give ourselves a good chance to progress.

"We were obviously disappointed with our performance in the first leg. The important thing is we didn't make the tie impossible for us to get back into, it's still very tight.

"They've got the goal advantage but playing at home, if we can play with the intensity and tempo that we did in the weekend then I think we will have an opportunity to progress.

"Should we progress we will have another big challenge in the next round. The focus is to put in a strong performance tomorrow night."

Postecoglou was also asked if he had regrets stating he always wins a trophy in his second season.

"My view has always been when you're asked something, you answer it. I wasn't making anything up, I answered a question. People have used it for their own purposes suggesting I was making a bold claim.

"I was just stating a fact. If that doesn't happen, then I can't say that any more next year, can I? People can twist these things, they can use them.

"If we do win a trophy this season then some people might say 'oh isn't it nice that he did that after making such a bold claim'. It wasn't. People will just use it the way they want to whatever the circumstances. I will always answer questions in the way I am comfortable."