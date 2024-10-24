Van de Ven insists Spurs capable of winning silverware this season

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven believes they can win a trophy this season.

The Premier League giants are determined to end their barren run that has lasted since the 2008 League Cup final.

As Spurs prepare to take on AZ Alkmaar, Dutchman Van de Ven spoke about the group’s ambition.

"Of course we want to win a trophy," Van de Ven told reporters.

"That is something we all want and we are working towards every day."

"I think even if the gaffer didn't say this, we still had the same belief as a group," he added.

"We all trust in the process and the system that the gaffer wants to play. We all trust in each other and we know we can achieve some beautiful things. Hopefully we can win a prize - that's a big thing for us."