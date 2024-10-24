Richarlison converts pen as Spurs defeat AZ

Tottenham managed to see off AZ Alkmaar in their Europa League tie on Thursday night.

Spurs won 1-0 thanks to a successful Richarlison penalty just after halftime.

The spotkick came after AZ's Maxim Dekker had kicked out at Lucas Bergvall in the box.

Richarlison and James Maddison argued over who should take the kick, with the latter eventually relinquishing and walking away.

The Brazilian duly converted, which eventually proved the only goal of the night.

AZ were forced to play the last five minutes with 10 men after David Moller Wolfe received a second yellow card.

Before then, former Spurs striker Troy Parrott had the chance to draw AZ level, but struck his chance straight at Spurs goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

The result leaves Spurs on nine points from three games in the Europa League.