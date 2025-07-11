Textor criticises Palace chairman Parish: His ambition every year is to avoid relegation

Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor has criticised chairman Steve Parish for his lack of ambition at the club.

Textor's involvement with both Palace and French club Lyon looks set to jeopardize the club’s spot in the Europa League to due UEFA multi club ownership rules. Textor is in the process of selling his 43 per cent stake in Palace to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson but it may not be enough as they await a verdict from UEFA.

This week, Lyon won an appeal against their relegation from Ligue 1 because of the club's poor financial state which hurts Palace’s chances of playing Europa League football even more. Now, despite lifting the FA Cup last season, Textor believes the club would have gone on to more success if he was able to increase his stake in the side.

Speaking to TalkSport, he gave a brief comment on Parish who he believes is holding the side back.

“I think his ambition every year is to avoid relegation. Our ambition is to climb the table.”

Textor has insisted that he has no day-to-day involvement in the running of Palace which would then allow the club to begin their Europa League campaign. When asked where the blame lies for Palace's potential expulsion from the Europa League, he gave an interesting answer as he suggested that he is not the right man to ask.

“Ask the guy that drives the red Ferrari.

“I never want to be the man. Ask the guy that drives the red Ferrari that. I'm not that guy.

“I don't wake up wanting to be the man. But I do love the family of Eagle Football. I think collaboration between clubs and communities is a good thing. Otherwise, we're just watching petro clubs win everything."

UEFA are set to rule on the situation at the end of the week in what could be a brutal blow for the Eagles after so much hard work in the FA Cup that could be tarnished thanks to Textor’s ownership of two different sides who could have conflicting interests if allowed to play in the same competition.