Crystal Palace weigh legal move if banned by UEFA

Crystal Palace weigh legal move if banned by UEFA
Crystal Palace are reportedly prepared to take legal action against UEFA if they are barred from participating in next season’s Europa League.

UEFA were expected to announce on June 27 whether last season’s FA Cup winners would be cleared to compete in the tournament, amid an investigation into potential breaches of multi-club ownership rules involving co-owner John Textor’s ties to both the club and Lyon.

The Premier League side celebrated their first-ever major trophy with a historic FA Cup final win over Manchester City in May, but their dream of European football next season now hangs in the balance. 

The club is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated with the delay in UEFA’s decision and feels it is being treated unfairly amid the ongoing uncertainty.

Reports suggest that if French football authorities uphold Lyon’s relegation, the club would forfeit its licence to compete in UEFA tournaments, potentially clearing the way for the London side to participate in the Europa League.

