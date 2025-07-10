Textor on Palace's Europa League hopes: I'll admit to not even thinking about the issue...

Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor has admitted to not thinking about the fact that his side may miss out on the Europa League.

The Eagles beat Manchester City at Wembley Stadium to book their place in the Europa League which is now in jeoprady. This is due to UEFA's multi-club ownership rules, as Textor owns both Palace and Lyon who have both qualified for the Europa League.

The French club have successfully appealed against relegation to Ligue 2, which could affect Palace’s hopes of playing in the Europa League in a devastating blow that will be hard to take for the club who who benefit greatly from being in the competition.

Textor owns 90 per cent of Lyon and 43 per cent of Palace and is currently awaiting a decision from UEFA. Despite such anxiety surrounding both clubs, he admits he is not thinking about the issue as he believes he did not have any influence at Palace which will help their case.

“I'll admit to not even thinking about the issue”" Textor told Talksport. “But I also read the rule. The rule is very clear. If you have decisive influence, you may need to consider this. I don't. I didn't.

“If I had decisive influence I would have been trying to sell the club back in June 2024.”

Although he has since sold his shares in the Premier League side, the Eagles are expected to be demoted to the Conference League after Lyon's spot in the Europa League was confirmed. However, fat is in UEFA's hands and they may allow the side to compete in the Europa League if they believe Textor’s influence is minimal.