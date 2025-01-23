Amorim's message for Man Utd players: Score first!

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says scoring first will be crucial in tonight's Europa League clash with Rangers.

United go into the tie in wretched form, with Amorim admitting consistently conceding first at Old Trafford has become a huge issue for his players.

"We need the first thing, in my mind, they cannot score,” he said.

“We need to score the first one and if we scored the first one that would change  and we would play better at home in the beginning.

“That is it and I think we are really clear that we are anxious playing, especially at home, and we are suffering goals then it is really hard. I think it is clear for everybody that it is getting harder to play at Old Trafford. 

"The most important thing is to think we can improve right away in the next match and then it is like that! 

“Football can change like that and we can have a lot of ideas and thinking that things could get worse for that reason and another reason but imagine tomorrow we do not suffer a goal in the beginning and we score, we play well and then we go to Fulham and we can win it. That will change — even the environment here — everything.”

