Tottenham captain Son: Today I'm a legend!

Tottenham captain Heung-min Son declared himself "legend" after lifting the Europa League trophy on Wednesday night.

Son admits he is full of pride after leading the club to a first European trophy in 41 years.

Advertisement Advertisement

After their 1-0 victory over Manchester United in Bilbao, Son laughed: "Let's say I'm a legend. why not? Only today!

"17 years nobody has done it, so today let's say with amazing players probably a legend of the club.

"This is what I've always dreamed for. Today is the day it happened. I am the happiest man in the world."

"I wanted this so badly"

Son added, "When you look at the whole season there will always be some situation you have a tough time but we as players always stuck together.

"I felt the pressure. I wanted it so badly. The last seven days I was dreaming about this game every night. It finally happened and I can sleep easy now!

"We can celebrate today so let's just make it one we will never forget and maybe I will miss the flight tomorrow!"