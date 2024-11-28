Tottenham Hotspur missed the chance to take a giant stride towards the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League when they conceded in stoppage time in a 2-2 draw against AS Roma.

As far as starts to games go, Roma’s in North London couldn’t possibly have gone much worse.

Not even two minutes were on the clock when Pape Matar Sarr went down in the area under a challenge from Mats Hummels, and although referee Glenn Nyberg initially waved away the appeals, a swift VAR check confirmed it was in fact a penalty and Son Heung-Min dispatched from the spot.

Spurs committed the cardinal sin after that in taking their foot off the gas, and they were made to pay in brutal fashion when Paulo Dybala’s cross was headed home by Evan Ndicka.

Roma thought they’d completed the comeback soon after when the ball fell favourably for Stephan El Shaarawy, who volleyed home into the bottom corner, but a VAR offside check saved Spurs.

The hosts came tantalisingly close to regaining the lead up the other end minutes later when Brennan Johnson’s effort was heroically blocked on the line by Angelino before Dominic Solanke was denied on the follow-up by a stunning Mile Svilar save.

That was only a temporary reprieve though, as Spurs regained the lead soon after when Johnson swept home Dejan Kulusevski’s cutback.

Spurs missed a couple of glorious opportunities to establish a two-goal lead before half-time, and they were almost punished for it within 15 minutes of the restart.

Roma twice had the ball in the net, once through Artem Dovbyk and once through Manu Kone, but both were denied by the offside flag.

This game could be likened more to a game of basketball at times, and in keeping, it was Spurs turn to come close 10 minutes from time when Dominic Solanke headed against the crossbar.

With just a slender advantage, Spurs were never able to sit comfortably in the closing stages, and they were made to pay in cruel fashion, when surprise starter Hummels atoned for his first-half error by turning home Angelino’s wicked delivery.

Victory would’ve left Spurs inside the top-eight and looking good value for a last-16 spot but instead, their spot now looks a lot less secure, although their situation is still much more positive than Roma’s, who are still some way behind the top-eight.

