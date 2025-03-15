Souness questions whether Postecoglou will keep Spurs job

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness feels only winning the Europa League title this season will save Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham job.

Souness can't see Postecoglou surviving with the trophy.

He explained in the Daily Mail: "Winning the Europa League trophy may be the only way Ange Postecoglou remains in a job.

"Indeed he must rue the day he declared that he always wins something in the second season.

"Standing 13th in the Premier League that was never going to be in Daniel Levy's plan when they built that stadium and training ground.

"They envisaged being in the Champions League and competing to win something every year. I know they have had a lot of injuries but that is not unique to Spurs and others have coped better than they have."