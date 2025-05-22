Son jokingly asks for Brighton game to be cancelled: If I miss the flight, I don't care!

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min has jokingly asked for Sunday's clash with Brighton to be called off after his side lifted the Europa League trophy on Wednesday night.

Ten years after he joined from Bayer Leverkusen, the South Korean lifted silverware for the first time as Spurs brushed aside Manchester United in a 1-0 victory in Bilbao. The Seagulls head to north London to complete their Premier League season and will face a Tottenham side who may still be worse for wear after title celebrations continue throughout the week.

The 32-year-old spoke in his post-match interview with TNT Sports about how he will be celebrating and may not make it for the Brighton game which means very little to the side now the season is coming to a close.

"We can celebrate today, so let's just make it one we will never forget and maybe I will miss the flight tomorrow."

Reminded about the game with Brighton on Sunday, Son joked: "Maybe we could call it off? Then if I miss the flight, I don't care." Laughing, he said:

"I'm joking. It will great to bring a trophy back home in front of our fans.

“Showing our trophy will be amazing.”

It's Tottenham's first trophy since their 2008 League Cup win, and first in Europe for 41 years. The club will hold a parade on Friday and face Brighton on Sunday in what could be a messy affair with manager Ange Postecoglou likely to hand academy stars a chance to shine whilst first team members recover behind the scenes.