Tottenham's Europa League victory parade: Date, route and time revealed
Tottenham Hotspur will celebrate their Europa League victory with an open-top bus parade in north London on Friday, here is everything you need to know.

Spurs have secured their first European trophy for 41 years after beating Manchester United in Bilbao to claim their first piece of European silverware since 1984. Manager Ange Postecoglou declared earlier this season that he always wins a trophy in his second year at a club and he has delivered. Now, he and the squad will have their chance to celebrate with fans in a huge parade in North London. 

The parade will go southbound on the Broadway/Fore Street towards the High Road, eastbound past the stadium via Lansdowne Road, northbound via Willoughby Lane and end westbound via Northumberland Park before finally ending up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. 

There, a presentation with the players, coaching staff, and trophy will take place. Fans can also expect a Q&A session at the ground from 15:00 and will be able to watch a livestream of the event on the Tottenham Hotspur official website, app and YouTube channel, with various screens along the route too. 

Tottenham face Brighton on Sunday afternoon and will finish 17th in the league unless they better United’s result against Champions League chasing Aston Villa. The North London side will be celebrating all week however and may perform similarly to Liverpool who have led points slip after securing the title some weeks ago. 

