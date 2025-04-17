Solanke penalty guides Tottenham past Frankfurt into semis

Tribal Football
Spurs have made it to the last four of the Europa League
Dominic Solanke’s penalty led Tottenham Hotspur to their first semi-final in a UEFA competition since 2019 as Spurs ended Eintracht Frankfurt’s 12-match UEFA Europa League unbeaten run at Deutsche Bank Park with a 1-0 victory. 

Eintracht Frankfurt had the first opening when Kaua Santos’ 70-yard pass released Hugo Ekitike behind Tottenham’s defence, but Micky van de Ven just about kept chase and made a timely intervention before the Eagles’ top scorer could finish.

Spurs rode out the early Frankfurt pressure and eventually carved out a big opportunity of their own as Mathys Tel’s curling effort was saved by a full-stretch Santos. The visitors grew into the contest and won a penalty after Santos clattered into James Maddison inside the Frankfurt area.

Solanke was tasked with converting the spot-kick and duly delivered, shooting into the middle of the net to end his 11-match goalless streak.

Spurs would have to become the first opponent this season to keep a clean sheet at Deutsche Bank Park to preserve their slender lead, and Ange Postecoglou’s side almost saw their advantage vanish after half-time when Fares Chaibi’s free-kick skimmed the post.

Spurs continued to carry a goalscoring threat, however, and Cristian Romero headered inches wide from Pedro Porro’s corner.

Key stats
Inevitably, the visitors faced heavy late pressure as Frankfurt desperately tried to snatch a goal back and Chaïbi thought he’d levelled for the hosts with a close-range shot, but Guglielmo Vicario repelled the effort with a reaction save.

Despite several late opportunities, Dino Toppmoller’s Frankfurt couldn’t find a way through, and the Eagles’ chances of lifting a third Europa League title came to an end.

Solanke’s composed first-half penalty eventually proved decisive as Spurs ended their four-match losing streak on the road to keep their hopes of winning a first European title since 1984 alive.

Player ratings
