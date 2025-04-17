Solanke penalty guides Tottenham past Frankfurt into semis
Eintracht Frankfurt had the first opening when Kaua Santos’ 70-yard pass released Hugo Ekitike behind Tottenham’s defence, but Micky van de Ven just about kept chase and made a timely intervention before the Eagles’ top scorer could finish.
Spurs rode out the early Frankfurt pressure and eventually carved out a big opportunity of their own as Mathys Tel’s curling effort was saved by a full-stretch Santos. The visitors grew into the contest and won a penalty after Santos clattered into James Maddison inside the Frankfurt area.
Solanke was tasked with converting the spot-kick and duly delivered, shooting into the middle of the net to end his 11-match goalless streak.
Spurs would have to become the first opponent this season to keep a clean sheet at Deutsche Bank Park to preserve their slender lead, and Ange Postecoglou’s side almost saw their advantage vanish after half-time when Fares Chaibi’s free-kick skimmed the post.
Spurs continued to carry a goalscoring threat, however, and Cristian Romero headered inches wide from Pedro Porro’s corner.
Inevitably, the visitors faced heavy late pressure as Frankfurt desperately tried to snatch a goal back and Chaïbi thought he’d levelled for the hosts with a close-range shot, but Guglielmo Vicario repelled the effort with a reaction save.
Despite several late opportunities, Dino Toppmoller’s Frankfurt couldn’t find a way through, and the Eagles’ chances of lifting a third Europa League title came to an end.
Solanke’s composed first-half penalty eventually proved decisive as Spurs ended their four-match losing streak on the road to keep their hopes of winning a first European title since 1984 alive.
Flashscore Man of the Match: Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur)