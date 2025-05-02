Bodo/Glimt midfielder Saltnes: Spurs goal dream come true; it'll be all-out attack at home

Bodo/Glimt midfielder Ulrik Saltnes was delighted with his goal in their defeat at Tottenham.

Saltnes struck late on 83 minutes as Spurs won the first-leg of their Europa League semifinal 3-1. However, Saltnes' goal offers Bodo/Glimt hope for the return-leg in Norway.

He said afterwards: “It was an amazing feeling to score, kind of a dream come true – a big moment for me but also for the whole club. That one really gave us hope and belief and I think we should take that home for the next leg.

“We had lots of really good periods, but then the goals were really bad. For 80% of the game, I’m really happy with how we performed, but it was very difficult mentally for us as we were huge underdogs coming into this game.

"So, to always have that belief in ourselves and confidence is not easy, but I think we can check out OK from this performance.

“We have great confidence in ourselves – every time we play, we try to have that – but especially at home we are very comfortable. We just have to go all-out attack, really attack the game, as we’re two goals behind. There’s no point looking over our shoulders, just forwards.”